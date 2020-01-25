Over $300K in supplies donated to public school teachers at Deerfield Beach event

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Volunteers in Deerfield Beach handed out some much-needed tools for school to teachers.

The United Way of Broward County partnered with Publix to hold their seventh annual Tools for Schools event, Saturday morning.

Volunteers gave away more than $300,000 worth of supplies to public school teachers.

“Our teachers spend a lot of their own money to outfit their classrooms. They want extra supplies, so we thought, what a great way to honor our teachers, to thank our teachers, so we do this every year,” said Kathleen Cannon, president and CEO of United Way of Broward. “We’re committed to our teachers, and we thank them for all they’re doing here in Broward County.”

Publix Super Markets collected the funds from generous shoppers.

Officials said the event is planned for the middle of the school year because teachers still lack supplies in their classrooms at this point.

