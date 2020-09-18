Officials mull whether to move Dania Beach sign posted in Hollywood

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An oversight involving a Dania Beach sign has led to calls for its removal, and they revolve around its current location.

Drivers spotted the “Welcome to Dania Beach” sign in a median along Dania Beach Boulevard.

The problem is, the sign is technically in Hollywood by just a few feet.

Now, officials from both cities are discussing whether the sign should be moved.

The sign was a replacement to the one that had been there for decades.

