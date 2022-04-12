OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A student has been detained after allegedly bringing a weapon to a high school campus.

It happened Tuesday morning at the Sunfire charter school, near West Oakland Park Boulevard.

The suspected weapon turned out to be a BB gun.

The student is cooperating with the investigation and it remains unclear whether that student will face charges.

