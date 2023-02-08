FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several nurses took the stand in the trial of the Hollywood nursing home administrator accused in the overheating deaths of nine patients in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

Wednesday’s testimony in the manslaughter trial of Jorge Carballo came as prosecutors continue to introduce new evidence of the frantic moments inside the Hollywood Hills nursing home where 12 patients died after a power outage.

Prosecutors said Carballo didn’t do enough to save residents when the nursing home’s air conditioning system failed in the days following the devastating storm in September 2017.

The nurses who testified in a Fort Lauderdale courtroom said they were working on the day that portable air conditioners were brought in to offer relief.

“It was putting air, but not cold, cold air,” said one of the nurses.

Prosecutors said the portable air conditioners were blowing hot air because they were not properly installed.

“It was just comfortable air, not enough to make you feel like you’re getting cold AC air,” said one of the nurses.

First responders had already testified the nursing home was one of the worst things they’ve seen, adding it was hotter inside the facility than outside.

“Up to that point and since, that was the most sick patients I’ve ever had in one facility at one time,” said Hollywood Fire Rescue Capt. Amy Parrielle.

Carballo’s defense attorneys said the administrator did what he could and is not at fault.

“We were there up to our elbows helping these folks,” said defense attorney James Cobb.

If convicted, Carballo could face 15 years in prison.

