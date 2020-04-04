Nonprofit hosts pet food and supply distributions in Wilton Manors

WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - A local nonprofit organization is hosting giveaways in Wilton Manors with pet owners in mind.

The Pet Project handed out pet food and supplies at their center, located at Northwest Ninth Avenue and 23rd Street, Saturday.

Residents in need were able to drive right up and have their cars loaded up with essentials for pet owners.

“We give people who are financially challenged due to an illness or a disability, senior citizens on a low income, pet foods and pet supplies so they can keep their pets,” said Sue Martino with The Pet Project.

The Pet Project holds the distributions six days a week, Monday through Saturday, in the afternoon. Pet owners are asked to make an appointment before coming by.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

