No appointment needed at Broward FDOH sites to receive Pfizer vaccine

(WSVN) - Broward County is providing easier access to COVID-19 vaccinations.

According to the Florida Department of Health in Broward, no appointment is required at the county’s Department of Health vaccination sites to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Officials said patients who have already made appointments at any of these sites may either visit at any time during operating hours or keep their appointment time.

For more information, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

