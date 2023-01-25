FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The National Hockey League is giving fans the ultimate sporting experience.

Fort Lauderdale Beach Park, located at 1100 Seabreeze Blvd., is set to transform into a hockey paradise during the Truly Hard Seltzer NHL All-Star Beach Festival.

The free, non ticket fan festival starts on Feb. 2 and is open to the public. It runs until Feb. 4.

Guests will be able to enjoy hockey-interactive games and attractions, and have a look at the NHL’s new United by Hockey Mobile Museum.

There will also be special appearances from current NHL All-Stars and NHL Alumni, trophy and memorabilia displays and a chance for guests to take a picture with the Stanley Cup.

An official watch party for the NHL All-Star Game will be held at the Truly Hard Seltzer NHL All-Star Beach Festival on Feb. 3.

For more information on the fan festival, click here.

