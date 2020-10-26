Nearly $1M in medical gloves stolen from Coral Springs warehouse

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A supplier in Coral Springs is reeling after nearly $1 million in medical gloves were stolen from a warehouse.

Surveillance video captured a cab pulling into the parking lot of Medgluv’s medical supply warehouse, located off Coral Ridge Drive and Northwest 41st Street, Sunday night.

Several men could be seen getting out of the vehicle and hitching a trailer filled with the medical exam gloves that had recently been shipped from Malaysia. The thieves were seen getting back in the cab and taking off.

Medgluv officials said the gloves were meant to be shipped to area hospitals in dire need of more personal protective equipment.

Richard Grimes, Medgluv’s vice president of sales and marketing, said he just doesn’t understand how people can do this.

“After 20 years, this is the first time I’ve ever seen medical product being stolen in this environment,” he said, “and this is all personal protective equipment for our first responders.”

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

