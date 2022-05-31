PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Ingris Calix-Velasquez and her 2-year-old daughter, Valery Zuniga-Calix.

Ingris Calix-Velasquez, 15, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Valery Zuniga-Calix also has brown hair and brown eyes.

They were last seen on Monday in Palm Beach Gardens.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact PBSO at 561-688-3400 or your closest law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

