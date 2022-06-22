POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Friends and family gathered to grieve a mother who went missing and is presumed dead.

A candlelight memorial was held on the beach along Atlantic Boulevard and A1A in Pompano Beach Tuesday evening. Loved ones are desperate to find out what happened to her.

“My sister was an amazing person. She was loved by everybody, besides her family. She will go out of her way to do things,” said Ellena Xeniti, the victim’s sister.

Irene Lanning Xeniti, 53, originally went missing in May. Her family alerted police of her absence who went to speak with her husband.

Officers later arrested her husband after detectives said they found forensic evidence of foul play inside their home.

