DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The medical examiner’s office released its report on the death of NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr., Monday afternoon.

Haskins was killed early in the morning of April 9.

The Florida Highway Patrol said he was trying to cross Interstate 595 near Fort Lauderdale, where he was hit by a dump truck and died on the scene.

According to the toxicology report, Haskins had a blood alcohol level between .20 and .24. His urine also tested positive for the medication ketamine, which is used for induction and maintenance of anesthesia.

The cause of the death was confirmed to have been from multiple blunt force injuries due to the crash.

The report also sheds new information that was not previously known.

Before his death, Haskins had been out drinking at a club and was in the company of a female companion.

His wife, Kalabrya, was back home in Pittsburgh when she called police because he wasn’t returning her calls.

