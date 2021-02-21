Man says arsonist tried to set elderly parents’ Coral Springs home ablaze

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man is furious and asking for the public’s help after, he said, a person was captured on surveillance video setting a fire in the driveway of his elderly parents’ home.

For Marc Schecter, there is no doubt that what happened outside his parents’ house in Coral Springs early Sunday morning was attempted arson.

“Their house could have burned down with them inside,” said Schecter.

The surveillance footage captured the subject, seen wearing a dark colored T-shirt and shorts, as he walked up to the house, located near Northwest 113th Terrace.

The video shows the man carrying a can full of gas. He is seen pouring it out and lighting the fire.

That’s when flames quickly formed, and the man made a run for it.

Schecter said his parents were sound asleep inside.

“Had she not checked her Ring notification, she would have not known that this scumbag tried to light their house on fire last night,” he said.

Schecter said this is not the first time his parents’ home has been targeted.

“They’re obviously flipped out. Three weeks ago, somebody broke their front window. I’m sure now it’s related,” he said. “Three weeks ago, I told them not to worry about it. ‘It’s probably just a bunch of kids maybe doing a prank, and your window broke,’ but now this is obviously someone who’s targeting them for some reason.”

Now with the power of social media, Schecter is hoping that by putting the subject’s face, tattoo and white car online, it will help catch the person responsible.

“I’m asking everybody in the community to make this thing go viral. Somebody knows who this kid is,” he said. “He should not be walking the streets, because guess what? It might not be my parents’ house; next time, it might be your parents’ house.”

The home was not badly damaged, but police are asking for the comuunity’s help.

If you have any information on this attempted arson or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.