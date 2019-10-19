Man linked to Hollywood, Plantation bank robberies surrenders

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man suspected of robbing three banks in Broward County has surrendered to authorities.

According to the FBI, 40-year-old Sandy Graham Jr. turned himself in to Hollywood Police, Saturday, for his alleged involvement in the robberies.

He was then placed under arrest by U.S. Marshals.

Investigators said Graham robbed two bank in Hollywood on Friday afternoon.

Officials said the third robbery took place at the SunTrust along the 8200 block of West Broward Boulevard in Plantation.

Authorities said he told employees he had a weapon, but it remains unknown whether or not he actually did.

Graham is due in federal court on Monday.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.