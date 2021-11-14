COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Coconut Creek Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead.

According to investigators, the shooting took place near Northwest 44th Avenue and Coconut Creek Parkway, Sunday morning.

First responders arrived to find the victim dead on the scene.

Police have not released the identity of the victim as they attempt to determine what led up to the shooting.

