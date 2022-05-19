LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Loved ones are mourning the loss of a man who, police said, was struck and killed in Lauderhill after he stopped to help a stranded driver.

According to Lauderhill Police, 41-year-old Erick Veilleux stopped his black four-door sedan along the 2600 block of North State Road 7, Wednesday night.

Investigators said the stranded driver had run out of gas, so he went to retrieve gasoline with a gas can. As he crossed the road from the gas station, he was struck by a white Honda sedan along the southbound lanes.

The impact was so strong, police said, that the pedestrian was thrown across the median into northbound traffic and hit his own vehicle.

Lauderhill Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene just after 11 p.m.

Paramedics transported Veilleux to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Speaking with 7News on Thursday, those who knew Veilleux said it was just like him to lend a helping hand.

“Anybody he would see in dire need, he would pull up and help. He just had a good heart,” said Raymond Williamson, his father-in-law. “He was a good guy. He helped everyone around, an excellent son-in-law.”

Hyacinth and Mike Gooden lived next door to Veilleux until just a few weeks ago, when he and his family moved a few miles away.

“Yeah, he was very nice and helpful,” said Hyacinth.

“I talked to him very regularly, very regularly. He’s a nice guy,” said Mike. “If we were doing something here, he would come over here and help, or we’d go over there and help him.”

Veilleux, who leaves behind a wife and two children, had planned a housewarming party this weekend.

“I’m taking it very hard. It’s hard; I feel like I’m in a dream, and I’m waiting to wake up from it,” said Williamson. “I’m expecting him to come up and walk in like he always does. ‘Hey, how are you doing, old man?’ I’ll be waiting on that this evening.”

Police said the driver of the Honda stopped and is cooperating with investigators. They said speed may have played a role in the crash.

