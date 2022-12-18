OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after, authorities said, he came under fire on Interstate 95 in Oakland Park.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene of the shooting near Oakland Park Boulevard, just after 4:30 a.m., Sunday.

Investigators said the victim was traveling northbound when a gray four-door Honda Civic pulled up alongside him, and someone inside the car fired several shots.

Authorities said the Civic continued heading northbound on I-95.

Paramedics transported the victim, who suffered two gunshot wounds. His injuries are not life-threatening.

According to FHP, the victim’s sedan sustained about 10 bullet holes to the left side and one bullet hole in the windshield.

The investigation has since been turned over to BSO’s Violent Crimes Unit.

