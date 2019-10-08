Man arrested for allegedly groping elderly woman at Broward Mall

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Plantation Police have arrested a man for allegedly groping an elderly woman at the Broward Mall in Fort Lauderdale.

According to police, a 72-year-old woman was sitting at a table in the food court Monday afternoon with her sister when Leo Pierre-Jerome, 32, walked up to her from behind and grabbed her breasts very hard.

Her sister yelled at Pierre-Jerome to stop before the victim had a chance to react.

According to the victim, Pierre-Jerome also groped her buttocks as she jumped up and tried to run away from him.

According to Plantation Police, U.S. Secret Service Agent Justin McLaurin, witnessed the incident and detained Pierre-Jerome until police arrived.

Pierre-Jerome was arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of an elderly disabled person.

The suspect has also been accused of committing a similar crime at a Marshalls in Sunrise on Sept. 15, where he groped a 68-year-old woman on the buttocks while she shopped.

