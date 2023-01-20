MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Miramar Police Department officers responded to a strong-arm robbery of a mail carrier in the area.

According to investigators, a vehicle drove behind the mail truck, and two men robbed the carrier in the area of 8100 Bernard Boulevard, just after 11:30 a.m., Friday.

Police said the mail carrier’s mailbox key was stolen.

7SkyForce flew over the scene and showed the U.S. Postal Inspection Service helping the mail carrier move packages and mail to another vehicle.

No injuries or weapons were reported on the scene.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.