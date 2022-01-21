PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A lockdown has been lifted at South Plantation High School after police determined that a called-in threat was unfounded.

The school, located at 1300 SW 54th Ave., was put on lockdown shortly before noon, Friday.

According to authorities, a phone call from a blocked number was made referencing an armed man at the high school.

7SkyForce hovered over the campus where officers could be seen outside the school. Several students were also seen across the street.

The announcement of the school’s lockdown led to panic among students and faculty.

“It was scary because everyone started pushing each other, and we are just trying to, like, get out of the school, and people were falling and stuff. It was traumatic,” said student Michemana Baptiste.

Investigators believe the call was a hoax.

Just before 12:45 p.m., the lockdown was lifted.

