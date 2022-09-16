HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A lockdown at McArthur High School has been been lifted.

Hollywood Police arrived to the school at 6501 Hollywood Blvd after they received a call of a shooting just after 12:45 p.m., Friday.

According to police it was a swatting call that was placed, which is when someone calls in to fake an incident.

The call police received involved a gunman with body armour that was in the school shooting people.

Law enforcement went into the school and searched all the rooms and buildings for a potential shooter or anyone injured.

No shooter was found and there were no reported injuries.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where a large police presence was at the school as well as fire rescue.

Several parents waited at the Boyd-Panciera Family Funeral Care e where they met with their children after police released them from the school.

Traffic was rerouted around the school.

