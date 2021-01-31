Local pastor gives away $1K in gas at Tamarac station

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - A charitable member of the community hosted a gas giveaway in Tamarac.

Mattathias Johnson, the senior pastor and president of House of Love Ministries in Lauderhill, gave away $1,000 worth of free gasoline to drivers at the Marathon gas station near Commercial Boulevard and Northwest 64th Avenue, Saturday.

The pastor’s wife, Mandy Johnson, was also on hand for the good deed.

“During this time, this pandemic, you got a lot of people that lost their jobs, so I’m here with my husband, Pastor Matt Johnson. We’re here in the neighborhood putting gas in people’s cars just to make sure they have enough gas to get through the week, to get to work, to get home, to get to wherever that they may need,” she said.

Of the 66 cars that received free gas, 64 received $15 dollars worth and two received $20 worth.

Johnson and his wife said their church is relatively new, and they believe it’s important to engage their community.

