Local nonprofit organizes Bahamas donation drive in Coconut Creek

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s been a long and difficult road to recovery for storm victims in the Bahamas, and a South Florida organization is taking steps to ensure additional help is on the way.

Food for the Poor is organizing a donation drive for those still recovering from damage caused by Hurricane Dorian. The nonprofit is collecting canned foods, water and cleaning supplies.

Dorian ravaged Grand Bahama and Abaco Island back in September, killing at least 70 people and causing around $3 billion in damage.

“Six months later, they’re still living in shelters and living in other people’s homes, and the people who are using their homes as shelters are running low on food, so we’re asking the community to help get food there,” said Mark Khouri, Food for the Poor’s executive vice president and COO.

If you’d like to donate to Food for the Poor, they will be collecting items at 6401 Lyons Road in Coconut Creek, Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 4:30 p.m. For more information about Food for the Poor, click here.

