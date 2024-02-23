PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Twins born with a rare condition continue to fight with heart.

Asher and Xander Reyes were born prematurely at 32 weeks in December of 2022. They spent more than a month in intensive care at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

The babies were each born with a different version of a rare heart defect.

More than a year later, the twins continue to receive lifesaving care.

Their mother, Jeannette Barrero, praised the medical staff who care for her sons.

“We have, like, the best cardiac team ever. We’ve never had any trouble, so they make it easier. They make it easy on us,” she said, “and, honestly, they act pretty normal, so honestly, we forget a lot of times about their cardiac issues. It doesn’t affect their everyday lives.”

While the twins will need more surgeries in the future, doctors believe they will eventually be able to live normal, healthy lives.

