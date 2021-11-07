FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire that broke out in the garage of a Fort Lauderdale home has raised burning questions and has ignited an investigation.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the blaze on Northeast Eighth Avenue and Ninth Street, Saturday.

Officials said it’s the second time the home has caught fire in just over a week. In addition, the home had no electricity at the time.

“In this situation here, the family of four that reside in the house, because there was the previous fire, weren’t home at the time of the incident,” said FLFR Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan. “Thankfully, there was nobody inside of the house.”

Neighbors are cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.