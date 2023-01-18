HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police gathered in the parking lot of a business as they investigate a homicide.

Authorities were seen outside of a Wartsila building, located at 2900 SW 42nd St., Wednesday morning.

Hollywood Police Officer Christian Lata said when they arrived, they found a body inside.

“Officers received a radio call of a suspicious incident,” he said. “It was an isolated incident between two people that did know each other and who worked together.”

Hollywood police officers did not specify how the man died or whether the two people were employees of the business which is an industrial machinery manufacturing company.

7News cameras captured several employees outside of the building as they spoke to officers and amongst themselves.

No workers wanted to comment on the incident.

Fire rescue crews were on the scene but left shortly after.

The business remained closed as detectives continued with their investigation.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.