HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hollywood Police Department is seeking the public’s help in their search for a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Hollywood.

According to authorities, Lauren Aitkens was last seen along the 1100 block of North 40th Avenue, at around 6 p.m., Sunday.

She was previously reported missing in early May as well.

Officials urge anyone with information on Aitkens’ whereabouts to call Hollywood Police at 954-764-4357.

