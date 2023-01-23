MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A student accused of packing danger at school is getting a lesson in the law.

Lyric Holmes appeared in court Monday.

The 18-year-old faces charges of possessing a weapon on school property.

Police said she smelled of marijuana and was acting suspicious at Everglades High School in Miramar, last Thursday.

A security guard found a stun gun and a vape pen in her bag.

