MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A student accused of packing danger at school is getting a lesson in the law.
Lyric Holmes appeared in court Monday.
The 18-year-old faces charges of possessing a weapon on school property.
Police said she smelled of marijuana and was acting suspicious at Everglades High School in Miramar, last Thursday.
A security guard found a stun gun and a vape pen in her bag.
