Hard Rock set to celebrate grand opening of world’s first guitar-shaped hotel

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hard Rock is set to kick off festivities to celebrate the grand opening of its long-awaited Guitar Hotel.

The first-of-its-kind hotel is part of a $1.5 billion renovation project that includes many changes to the inside as well as the outside.

“We look at this as an adult-integrated resort,” Hard Rock International CEO Jim Allen said. “It is truly a destination that’s not just a casino.”

7News received a sneak peak ahead of the grand opening on Thursday.

“There are three tractor-trailers for the Savoy crystal that’s coming in,” Allen said.

Hard Rock Live is now a large theater that can hold 7,000 people at once. With its clamshell seating, there’s no bad seat in the house.

“If you look around the room, you look at the distance, and the furthest distance of any seat to what we call ‘center mic’ is 168 feet,” Allen added. “In fact, there’s nothing like it in the United States.”

The new theater can be home to concerts, Broadway musicals, boxing and live TV shows.

“There’s no echo in this room whatsoever. There is absolutely none,” said Allen. “Every ceiling, every wall is all treated. You can see all the acoustical panels. They are not just decorations. They are specifically designed for the highest quality of sound.”

Visitors will get to see at one of the many new entrances a fountain that’s equipped with lasers. It will have a show about every 40 minutes.

The fountain is the brainchild of the designers who helped bring the Bellagio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas to life.

Outside of the Guitar Hotel is a seven-story, 168-guest room Oasis Tower that overlooks a lagoon.

The spa, casino gaming floor and retail space were also re-imagined.

A light show at the Guitar Hotel is set to take place just before 9 p.m.

