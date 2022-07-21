MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Miramar brought back its annual summer camp program, “Hangin’ with 5-0,” giving South Florida children the chance to hang out with police officers.

At-risk youths were selected to participate by their school resource officers and guidance counselors, and they got to spend time doing fun activities with some police officers on Thursday.

“It’s a great bond; the kids come back every year,” said Scott Hadley, Executive Director of the Miramar Police Athletic League. “We also see the kids in our neighborhoods and in our schools, and we build a great rapport with them. We make them feel comfortable enough that even outside the camp they come back.”

“The police officers are really understanding and nice here, and they just keep us safe,” said student Destiny Daley.

The camp includes trips to the skating rink, pool, beaches and even the Everglades.

Sunbeam Properties, a sister company of Channel 7, is a major sponsor of the program.

