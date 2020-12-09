Goodman Jewish Family Services delivers 600 Hanukkah gift bags to Holocaust survivors in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida organization is making a special delivery ahead of Hanukkah.

Goodman Jewish Family Services is spreading joy in Fort Lauderdale. The organization will deliver more than 600 gift bags throughout Broward County containing holiday staples and some necessities.

Their goal is to comfort Holocaust survivors.

“We’re distributing Hanukkah gifts to them to bring a sense of joy and normalcy and relief from the isolation that the pandemic has caused,” Goodman Jewish Family Services President and CEO Randy Kominsky said.

“I really am grateful for what I have received,” a recipient said.

The gift bags are filled with food, candles and handmade holiday cards from students at local Jewish schools.

Each kit also contains masks, hand sanitizers and first-aid kits.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.