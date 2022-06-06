DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Davie Fire Rescue Department responded to the scene of a gas leak at a shopping center.

Units were working at the shipping center at 2275 S. University Drive, Monday morning.

According to the fire department, a construction crew accidentally broke the underground gas lines which caused the leak.

Both the shopping center and nearby residences have been evacuated.

