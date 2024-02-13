FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A friend of a South Florida woman, who has been missing in Madrid for almost two weeks, is asking for help in bringing her friend back home.

“Ana is a sweet, sweet person. Very caring,” said Sanna Rameau, Ana’s best friend.

Ana Knezevich is a U.S Citizen and chose an apartment building in Madrid to stay at during her visit. She is a business woman who decided to work abroad while going through a divorce.

She was supposed to meet a friend a few days later after she disappeared but she never showed up.

Rameau said that a man with a helmet spray painted the surveillance cameras outside her apartment building and inside the elevator of the building on Friday night as he made his way inside her apartment where she was staying at.

She said Ana spoke with her that same Friday night and said she was going to stay inside because it was cold. The next day, Rameau received a message from Ana saying she met someone wonderful on the street and that they were going to a summer house two hours away and that the phone signal was spotty.

“We received very bizarre messages from her phone, I have to say from her phone because I don’t believe it was her sending it, that Saturday afternoon after she disappeared. That she had met a man on the street,” Rameau said.

Rameau responded by asking Ana to send her location as it didn’t sound safe. Ana never responded and the phone turned off.

“She has not left on her own. She has been taken against her will and by who, I don’t know,” said Rameau.

Family members said that text messages from Ana’s phone were also sent to them. The family said that while Knezevich speaks Spanish, the Spanish text message were in a different dialect and she didn’t speak that way.

This raised alarm bells within the family as they suspected something was wrong and they started calling authorities in Madrid to begin investigating.

Ana was expected to travel to Barcelona two days later. Her friend said she is not a party girl, nor does any drugs or drinks.

“I’m living my worst nightmare. I’ve never felt this pain in my entire life because I don’t know what has happened to her, someone has hurt her and I don’t know why,” said Rameau.

Rameau said she flew to Madrid to get in touch with the Spanish authorities but had no luck. Now, she is asking for the U.S Embassy to step in.

“I just want her back. I want the American authorities to help. We have an American citizen that has disappeared abroad and no one in the America is doing anything about it. There is high suspicion of foul play regarding her disappearance. She has not just left. There is high suspicion that someone did something to her,” said Rameau.

Spanish Police as well as the FBI are now investigating.

