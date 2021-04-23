Fort Lauderdale crews free cat with head stuck in mouse trap

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews in downtown Fort Lauderdale came to the rescue of a cat that got into a tight situation.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the feline was chasing after a mouse along Southeast Sixth Street when it followed the rodent into the mouse trap and got its head stuck, Friday morning.

Firefighters were able to free the cat.

The animal immediately bolted off into an alley after it was released.

