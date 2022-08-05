DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Former NFL star Terrell Owens recorded a dispute with a neighbor, which he claimed was racial harassment.

The incident happened at a gated apartment complex in Deerfield Beach at around 10:30 p.m., Wednesday.

Owens posted the entire interaction on his Instagram account.

In the video, a woman accused Owens of speeding and that Owens became aggressive with her.

She then called 911.

“Here she’s crying, there’s Karen,” said Owens in the video he recorded. “This is unbelievable. Swear to God, never been a part of nothing like this.”

During the heated exchange, the woman was heard saying “you’re a Black man approaching a white woman.”

The two stayed in the area until authorities arrived.

No one ended up being charged.

