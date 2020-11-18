Former Dolphins player Reshad Jones arrested for illegal gun possession in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A former Miami Dolphin has been placed under arrest after committing a gun crime.

Former safety Reshad Jones was arrested Wednesday morning after officers said he was walking around with a loaded gun in Davie.

Officials said Jones had no weapons permit and he reeked of alcohol at the time of his arrest.

He was taken into custody near Griffin Road and South State Road Seven, then released after posting bond.

The two-time pro Bowler spent 10 years as a member of the Dolphins.

