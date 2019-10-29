Former Coral Springs Middle School coach takes stand, denies molesting students

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A former coach at Coral Springs Middle School, who has been accused of sexually abusing students, took the stand in his own defense at his trial.

Robert Grant betrayed very little emotion as he answered questions from defense attorneys at the Broward County Courthouse, Tuesday afternoon.

“Did you molest any of these kids?” asked an attorney.

“I did not,” said Grant.

Grant’s trial revolves around one student’s claims that the former custodian and assistant coach fondled his privates, then performed oral sex on him inside the school gym back in October 2017, when the alleged victim was 15 years old.

But Grant indicated he did not inappropriately touch the teen.

“Did you ever put your mouth on his penis?” asked an attorney.

“I did not,” said Grant.

“Why is he saying you did?” asked an attorney.

Grant shook his head, then replied, “I have no idea.”

The now 17-year-old student said Grant became a mentor, helping with school and conditioning him for sports.

“I would say he’d push and support me, and I would say a father figure, kind of,” said the teen when he took the stand last Wednesday.

But according to the teen, something changed. He said he remembers the molestation began in the parking lot of a post office.

“We were in the parking lot for a couple of minutes. We were both on our phones, and at that moment, he reached over with two hands and reached inside my pants, through the waistband, and then touched my testicles for a couple of seconds and pulled his hands out,” said the student.

Two other students have testified that they have also been molested by Grant.

“Are you attracted to boys?” asked an attorney.

“No,” said Grant.

“Are you attracted to men?” asked an attorney.

“No. It did not happen,” said Grant.

Grant has turned down a plea deal. If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life behind bars.

