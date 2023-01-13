FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire that broke out at an apartment building forced some residents out of their home.

Fire crews arrived to the apartment building in the area of Northeast Sixth Street and Ninth Avenue, Friday morning.

The apartment was smoked out after a mattress caught on fire.

Firefighters were able to contain the damage to one bedroom.

There were no reported injuries.

