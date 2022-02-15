DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities seek the public’s help in their ongoing search for a woman who went missing in South Florida late last year, a disappearance they deem suspicious.

Investigators said 22-year-old Haneul Oh was last seen in Davie on Dec. 20.

She stands 5 feet tall and weighs around 105 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators said Oh is a Korean national with ties to New Jersey and Baltimore, Maryland.

She drives a gray 2005 Toyota Corolla with the New Jersey license plate L20NAZ.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact their local FBI office or the nearest American embassy or consulate.

