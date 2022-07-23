POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A family of four expressed their gratitude toward Habitat for Humanity and other local partners for helping turn their dream of owning a home into a reality.

It was a special Saturday for the members of the Miranda family who are now able to call a recently completed house their own in Pompano Beach, thanks to their own sweat equity and Habitat for Humanity of Broward.

New homeowner Tanisia Miranda became emotional while delivering a speech moments after she received the keys to her new home.

“It’s such a huge achievement, and I fought for myself and my family. It’s truly a blessing,” she said.

“What Habitat does, by helping people have a stake in their future — they’re not renters, they’re homeowners — they have a stake in our community,” said Pompano Beach Mayor Rex Hardin.

7News cameras captured the Mirandas as they opened the front door of their home.

The house is one of 12 in Pompano Beach’s Collier City neighborhood, the result of a collaboration between Habitat for Humanity of Broward, the city and other community partners to revitalize and transform this part of town.

“Today is a really special, celebratory day,” said Habitat Broward CEO Nancy Robin. “For Habitat, it embodies our mission of putting God’s love into action to build homes, community and hope, and that is the epitome of what we’re doing today.”

Reaching this milestone didn’t just involve submitting an application and filling out paperwork. The Mirandas had to put in hours of hard work.

“Trying to juggle it all while creating a budget, saving money, with the many curve balls life tends to throw your way, has been very hard,” said Miranda. “Let me tell you, they were not lying or exaggerating about sweat equity hours. Not only did me and the other future homeowners build these homes, but we also are building a community.”

“They help build their home, they help build their neighbors’ homes, they attend classes, and at the end of the day, receive the keys to their home along with an affordable mortgage,” said Robin.

This particular dream of homeownership was made possible through the help of Bank of America.

“All of our key members in our society, we work together to create a sustainable and successful community,” said Lori Chevy with Bank of America.

They are all celebrating one more family that can call a home their own, thanks to Habitat Broward and the community.

“It’s a big day for the Miranda family and a beautiful day that all of us here in the community are celebrating,” said Robin.

