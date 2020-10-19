Family believes man fatally shot outside Fort Lauderdale Walgreens was targeted

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of a young man who was fatally shot outside of a Walgreens in Fort Lauderdale said their loved one was set up, as police ask for the public’s help in their search for the two people responsible.

The aunt of 21-year-old Roderick Gallon said she will nor rest until the culprits behind Friday morning’s shooting are caught.

“We ain’t doing good; we’re hurt. We want to find out who did this to my nephew. We want to find out who did it,” said the aunt, who asked not to be identified.

Gallon’s aunt asked anyone with information to come forward.

“They said it was a robbery, but I don’t think it was a robbery,” she said. “I think somebody set my nephew up. That’s what happened.”

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the incident happened in the parking lot of the Walgreens near Sunrise Boulevard and Andrews Avenue.

Investigators said Gallon and another person parked there and walked to a party nearby.

“When they were walking back to their parked vehicle is when they were approached by two armed suspects,” said FLPD spokesperson DeAnna Greenlaw.

Police said one of the gunmen robbed the first victim, and Gallon was shot several times.

“We are unsure if there was any type of dialogue between them, but he ultimately opens fire,” said Greenlaw.

Gallon’s family said he was a good person, and one of his favorite things to do was dance.

“He was a nice dude, young, 21 years old, had a whole, big, full life ahead of him,” said his aunt. “He used to dance. He used to dance a lot. He liked to have a lot of fun.”

If you have any information on this shooting or the gunmen’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.