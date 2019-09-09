Everglades High student accused of bringing unloaded gun to school

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a student at Everglades High School in Miramar after, officials said, he brought an unloaded school on campus.

The principal at the school told the 17-year-old student’s parents that he had the firearm in his possession on Friday.

School officials said another student alerted authorities, and they searched his backpack, finding the weapon.

The 17-year-old was immediately removed from campus, placed under arrest and charged with bringing a firearm to school.

No one was hurt.

