PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - An elderly man was transported to a local hospital after, police said, a small fire broke out in his Pembroke Pines home.

Pembroke Pines Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along the 8600 block of Northwest 15th Court, at around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

According to investigators, there was a small residential fire in a home.

When fire crews entered one of the bedrooms, police said, they found an elderly man sleeping in his bed.

Investigators said the man was transported to an area hospital as a precautionary measure. He is expected to be OK.

Neighbors told 7News that they noticed some smoke coming out of the back of the home, where the kitchen is located, at around 7:30 p.m.

Area residents said the elderly man lives alone so they got worried and went to check out the situation.

Neighbor Pete Gonzalez said he called 911 and tried to enter the house to get the man out before crews arrived.

“We smelled the smoke, and we tried to get in to try to see if we could put him out of there, and we couldn’t walk in. It was too much junk,” said Gonzalez. “All the neighbors look out for him, so not seeing him come out of there, we’re worried. We tried, but 911 got here pretty quick, and they did their job.”

Neighbors said they are relieved because they saw the man conscious and talking to paramedics by one of the ambulances.

The damage to the home is unclear.

Traffic has been affected due to this fire. It is backed up along Northwest 15th Court, between 87th Avenue and 85th Way. Officials urge drivers are to seek an alternate route as crews work to clear the roadway.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.