OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver in Oakland Park lost control of her vehicle and nearly slammed into a youth shelter, officials said.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and Oakland Park Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash outside of the Lippman Family Center, near Northwest 43rd Street and North Andrews Avenue, just before 6 p.m., Thursday.

Deputies said the driver’s foot slipped off the brake pedal of her SUV, but she was able to prevent a serious crash.

No injuries or serious damage to the structure were reported.

