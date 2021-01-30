Driver hospitalized after slamming into transit bus in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was taken to the hospital after slamming into a Broward County Transit bus in Coral Springs, officials said.

According to Coral Springs Fire Rescue, the motorist suffered a medical emergency while behind the wheel of an SUV at the intersection of University Drive and Sample Road, Saturday afternoon.

Crews extricated the driver from the vehicle and transported them to Broward Health Coral Springs in unknown condition.

There were no passengers riding the bus at the time of the collision. The bus driver was not injured.

