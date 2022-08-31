PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - An emaciated dog was found locked inside a crate that was placed in a dumpster.

The dog was found at the Spectra Apartments complex at 4540 NW 10th Place at around 12:15 p.m., Tuesday.

Management at the apartment complex told 7News that police spent Tuesday looking through surveillance video.

Neighbors are disgusted with the cruel act.

“To me I just believe it is very inhumane, I believe that respect is due to everybody, including the animals, so to see that situation, it is really disheartening and I hope that the dog is OK,” said a neighbor.

The dog was a small, black male pitbull with white spots.

The canine was taken to Mutty Paws Rescue in West Palm Beach where he is being cared for.

Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to contact the Plantation Police Department at 954) 797-2100 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477)

