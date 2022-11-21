HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A real estate agency helped families in need ahead of the holidays.

The DeMarco Real Estate Group hosted a Thanksgiving food giveaway in Hollywood where they gave out more than 200 free meal kits.

Kits included a whole turkey, canned goods, a pie and a $50 Publix gift card.

The group was grateful this year to be in a position to give back to their community.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.