HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A real estate agency helped families in need ahead of the holidays.
The DeMarco Real Estate Group hosted a Thanksgiving food giveaway in Hollywood where they gave out more than 200 free meal kits.
Kits included a whole turkey, canned goods, a pie and a $50 Publix gift card.
The group was grateful this year to be in a position to give back to their community.
