Deerfield Beach High student arrested for threatening classmate with knife

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Deerfield Beach High School student has been arrested for threatening to stab a classmate with a knife.

The incident occurred Wednesday at the school.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the threat happened after Ladarius Mitchell, 18, threw a grape at the victim in the cafeteria for no apparent reason.

The victim retaliated by throwing a plastic spoon at Mitchell.

As the victim was leaving the cafeteria, Mitchell walked past her, pulled a knife out of his pocket and confronted her. He told her, “I will stab you and your mom” and called her a degrading name.

The victim said she feared for her safety because Mitchell previously posted some pictures of himself on Instagram with knives and stared at her in a way that made her uncomfortable in class.

Mitchell was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a weapon on school property.

In bond court Friday, he was advised that he can still attend Deerfield Beach High School as long as he doesn’t initiate any contact with the victim. He was also placed under pre-trial supervision.

