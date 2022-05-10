DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Davie Police Department have found a missing adult male Uber driver, Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, Jerry Dinatale, 75, was last seen on Sunday, leaving for work at at around 4 a.m.

Dinatale was driving a 2022 Silver Tesla Model 3.

Dinatale is a white male with gray hair and blue eyes. He stands at 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds.

