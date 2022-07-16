CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Some toxic trouble is forcing drivers to take a detour in Coral Springs.
Fire crews and the gas company are working to cap a gas leak along Wiles Road at Northwest 89th Avenue, Friday night.
At one point, all eastbound lanes were closed, but the latest update tweeted by the city indicated at least one eastbound lane had reopened, as crews continue repair work on the gas line.
