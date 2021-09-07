(WSVN) - A few road closures are taking place in South Florida on Interstate 95.

Officials said the I-95 northbound lanes at Sunrise Boulevard and southbound lanes at Oakland Park Boulevard will be closed Tuesday night and overnight.

Crews will be installing overhead sign structures.

All lanes will be closed by 11:30 p.m. and will reopen by 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Traffic will be detoured via the northbound exit ramp to Sunrise Boulevard.

